Landmark Cars IPO subscribed 94% on Day 3, retail portion booked 46%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Landmark Cars IPO | As it is a fresh issue as well as an offer for sale, the IPO has to get at least 90 percent subscription along with full subscription in the QIB category to sail through.

Landmark Cars IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars saw a tepid response from investors on the final day on December 15.

The issue has garnered bids for 75.34 lakh shares against the IPO size of 80.41 lakh shares, a subscription of 94 percent.

Retail investors have bought 46 percent shares of the allotted quota while employees bid 2.48 times the portion set aside for them.

The company has reserved Rs 1 crore worth of shares for its employees, who will get those shares at a discount of Rs 48 per share to the final offer price.

The price band for the offer, which opened on December 13, is Rs 481-506 per share.

A part set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 95 percent, and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIB) 1.74 times.