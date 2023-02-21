 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 crore IPO plan

Feb 21, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

Joyalukkas had filed the IPO draft papers in February 2022 and was expected to announce the launch date early this year.

Kerala-based jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas India Ltd has withdrawn the plan to launch a Rs 2,300 crore (($278 million) initial public offering (IPO), as per a document shared on the website of the market regulator.

A top company official told Reuters that it needed more time to bring into effect certain substantial changes in its financial results, before making its debut in the market.

The plan is to refile the IPO documents "at the earliest, subject to market conditions", the news agency quoted Joyalukkas chief executive Baby George as saying.

The company, which operates 85 showrooms under the 'Joyalukkas' brand across 68 cities in India, had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in February last year.