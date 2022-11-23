 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

IPO Street is buzzing but retail investors are not too excited

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

Retail portions for four of the eight recent IPOs remained undersubscribed

IPO

November has been a busy month for the primary market. Eight public issues worth a combined Rs 9,500 crore have successfully closed in the month so far. However, the retail portion for four of these eight initial public offerings (IPOs) remained undersubscribed, indicating low individual investor interest.

The four offerings that saw little retail participation were Keystone Realtors, Five Star Business Finance, Fusion Micro Finance and Global Health, which is the operator of the Medanta chain of hospitals.

These IPOs managed to sail through on the back of support from QIBs or qualified institutional buyers. In the case of Keystone Realtors, popularly known as Rustomjee Developers, the QIB portion was subscribed 3.8 times while the retail segment was subscribed only 0.53 times of the allotted quota.

In the case of Medanta, the QIB portion was oversubscribed 28 times while retail quota saw only 0.88 times the allotted portion being picked up.

There have been some exceptions. For instance, retail investors piled into the IPOs of Kaynes Technology (4.1 times) and Archean Chemical (9.9 times). But again, the larger push came from QIBs. The same was the case for DCX Systems, Electronics Mart India and Harsha Engineers.