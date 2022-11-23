 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Inox Green Energy Services lists at 7% discount to issue price at Rs 60

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Its initial public offering (IPO) had received muted response from investors, with the overall offer being subscribed 1.55 times

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

Inox Green Energy Services made a weak debut on the bourses today, listing at a discount of 7.69 percent to its issue price of Rs 65 per share. The stock began trading at Rs 60 on the NSE and Rs 60.50 on the BSE.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The Inox Green Energy initial public offering (IPO), too, saw a muted response from investors, with the overall offer being subscribed 1.55 times. Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 1.05 times of the allotted quota, retail investors bought 4.7 times, while high net-worth individuals subscribed to only about 50 percent (0.5 times) of the portion reserved for them.

The subsidiary of wind turbine generator manufacturer Inox Wind raised Rs 740 crore through the IPO. It plans to use Rs 370 crore out of the fresh issue proceeds for repaying debt. As of the end of June quarter, its net debt stood above Rs 860 crore.

With a presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the company provides exclusive operation and maintenance services for all wind turbine generators (WTG) sold by Inox Wind through long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts between the WTG purchaser and Inox Wind.

“Dependence on the parent company for most O&M contracts may lead to muted growth in future order inflows,” Chirag Shah, analyst at ICICIdirect, had said ahead of the company’s IPO.