November 23, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

CLSA on India Financials

CLSA’s analysis suggests PSUs are trading closer to average multiples indicating that a larger part of the re-rating is done while a positive macro-environment can continue to support valuations. Overall bank valuations are in-line with long-term averages, unlike most other sectors which trade above averages, the foreign brokerage added.

On a relative basis, it said, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are trading at similar multiples now with a slightly better Return on Risk Weighted Assets (RORWA) for ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank’s premium to Axis is at 50 percent and if Axis delivers, it can potentially narrow the valuation gap with peers. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s PE multiple is still 40 percent higher than ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.