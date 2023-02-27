 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian equity markets struggle to attract retail investors amid volatility after budget

Ravindra Sonavane
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Analysts noted that retail participation remains low due to expensive valuations and fears of a potential cut in earnings in the March quarter

Despite expectations of a rebound in trading after the budget and volatility in Adani Group company shares and banking stocks, cash volumes in the local equity markets stagnated in February.

The combined average daily trading volume in the cash segment of both the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE from February 1 to 24 increased 3.97 percent to Rs 54,114.69 crore from Rs 52,0474 crore in the previous month, which was the lowest in six months.

Average daily trading volumes in the futures and options (F&O) segment rose to a record Rs 204 lakh crore against Rs 202 lakh crore in January.