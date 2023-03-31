 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samhi Hotels, backed by Goldman Sachs, Equity International, files draft IPO papers again

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Founded by Ashish Jakhanwala and Manav Thadani in 2010, Samhi Hotels had first filed for an IPO in September 2019 but later dropped the plans due to market conditions and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Branded hotel ownership and asset management platform Samhi Hotels, which operates top global players like Marriott, Hyatt and IHG in India, has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi to unlock value via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol was the first to report the listing plans of Samhi Hotels on May 15, 2019.

Backed by the likes of Goldman Sachs, Equity International, GTI Capital and IFC, the firm founded by Ashish Jakhanwala and Manav Thadani in 2010, filed for an IPO in September 2019 but later dropped the plans due to market conditions and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is now betting on the surge in domestic consumption and underlying GDP growth, due to which the Indian hospitality industry is seeing strong capacity utilisation in recent quarters of the Financial Year 2023.