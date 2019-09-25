App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAMHI Hotels files for Rs 2,000cr IPO; Goldman Sachs, IFC among stake sellers

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,91,45,624 equity shares by selling shareholders, as per draft papers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Gurugram-headquartered company SAMHI Hotels has filed its draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI to launch initial public offer.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,91,45,624 equity shares by selling shareholders, as per the draft papers.

The selling shareholders are Blue Chandra Pte Ltd (1,03,85,721 shares), Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) (45,55,894 shares), GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd (28,95,539 shares), International Finance Corporation (IFC) (10,67,164 shares), Ashish Jakhanwala (1,20,653 shares) and Manav Thadani (1,20,653 shares).

Blue Chandra Pte held 49.35 percent stake in the company, Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) 28.88 percent, GTI Capital Alpha 18.02 percent, Ashish Jakhanwala 1.15 percent and Manav Thadani 1.15 percent.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the company, which specialises in the development, acquisition and ownership of branded hotels like Marriott International, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, is expected to raise around Rs 1,800-2,000 crore through public issue.

Moneycontrol broke the news of SAMHI Hotels IPO first in May 15, 2019.

Goldman Sachs-led SAMHI Hotels will utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue towards repayment/prepayment of certain indebtedness by the company and its subsidiaries, and payment of accrued interest on the IFC CCDs.

As on June 30, 2019, the current portfolio of SAMHI consists of 27 operating hotels across 12 cities.

SAMHI Hotels, founded by Ashish Jakhanwala and Manav Thadani in 2010, has 4,315 rooms across 29 hotels in 14 cities. It operates under brands such as Courtyard by Marriott, Sheraton, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Holiday Inn Express.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, DSP Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are book running lead managers to the issue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #IPO - News #SAMHI Hotels

