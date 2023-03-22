 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Surfaces to debut on bourses tomorrow: What could be the listing premium?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Before opening the issue for subscription, Global Surfaces IPO shares had traded with a premium of Rs 50-60 over and above the issue price of Rs 140, which later gradually declined up to around Rs 12-15, analysts said.

Engineered quartz stones manufacturer Global Surfaces is expected to start the first day first trade with 5-10 percent premium on March 23, given the improvement in equity markets from the day's low and good IPO subscription numbers.

However, concerns like falling operating margin and weakening key return ratios may capped upside for the stock.

This is going to be fourth debut on the bourses in the current calendar year after Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, Sah Polymers and Radiant Cash Management Services.

The natural stones processing company closed its Rs 155-crore maiden public issue on March 15 with 12.21 times subscription. High networth individuals provided the maximum support to the offer, subscribing 33.10 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers with nearly nine times and retail investors with 5.12 times subscription.