 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Five Star Business Finance lists at 5% discount to issue price at Rs 449

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

The issue failed to get full subscription during November 9-11, and was able to garner 70 percent subscription only

Representative image

Five Star Business Finance, which provides small business loans and mortgage loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, made a muted debut on exchanges on November 21. It listed at a discount of 5 percent to its issue price of Rs 474.

It started trading at Rs 449.95 on the BSE. On the NSE, it started trading at Rs 468.80, down by 1.10 percent.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The company’s IPO was an offer for sale by the company's promoters and existing shareholders. As per the Red Herring Prospectus, the selling shareholders were entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds from the OFS and the company did not receive any proceeds.

The issue failed to get full subscription during November 9-11, and was able to garner 70 percent subscription only. The QIB portion, which was subscribed 1.77 times, while the allotted quota of HNIs and retail investors remained undersubscribed (61 percent and 11 percent, respectively).

Headquartered in Chennai, the company provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, who are largely excluded by traditional financing institutions. All of its loans are secured by borrowers’ property (SORP or self-occupied residential property.