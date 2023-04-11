 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EMS Ltd files draft papers for IPO worth Rs 180 crore

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter Ramveer Singh, Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator showed.

Sewerage solution provider EMS Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

At present, Singh holds a 97.81 percent stake in the company.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 60 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the number of equity shares will be reduced from the issue.