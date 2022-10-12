Electronics Mart India IPO share allotment expected today, here is how to check status

The share allotment for Electronics Mart India, whose IPO got an overwhelming response, is to be announced later on October 12.

Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar by following just three easy steps"

In the case of IPO registrar

a) Select IPO - Electronics Mart India Limited

b) Select and enter either the application number, demat account or your permanent account number (PAN)

c) Finally, enter Captcha and click on submit button.

Alternatively, on the BSE portal, one can

a) Select equity as the issue type and Electronics Mart India Limited as the issue name

b) Enter either the application number or the PAN

c) Check box (I'm not a robot) and click the search button

Unsuccessful investors will get refunds in their bank accounts by October 13, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders by October 14.

Electronics Mart India will start trading on the BSE and NSE on October 17.

In the grey market, the share is trading at a premium of 40-60 percent over the expected final issue price of Rs 59 a share, analysts said. Typically, the grey market, an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, is seen as an indicator of the listing price.

Electronics Mart India, the largest regional organised player in the southern region in revenue terms with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, launched its Rs 500-crore public issue for subscription during the October 4-7 period. The offer was subscribed 71.93 times.

The funds raised, other than the issue expenses, would be used for the expansion and opening of stores and warehouses and to meet incremental working capital requirements, repaying debts and general corporate purposes, the company has said.