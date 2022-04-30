Campus Activewear IPO: Check share allotment status, listing date and grey market premium

Campus Activewear IPO, which received highest subscription among IPOs announced so far in 2022, will announce the allotment status for its issue next week.

The maiden public offering of leading sports and athleisure footwear brand received an overwhelming response from investors, getting subscribed 51.75 times during April 26-28. Qualified institutional investors were at the fore with their allotted quota being subscribed 152.04 times, followed by non-institutional investors who bid for shares 22.25 times the reserved portion. Retail investors bought shares 7.68 times the allotted quota and that of employees' portion was subscribed 2.11 times.

The footwear company has raised nearly Rs 1,400 crore through its public issue of 4.79 crore equity shares that was entirely an offer for sale by investors and promoters. The final issue price is expected to be fixed at Rs 292 per share, the upper price band.

Investors who participated in the offer can check their allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar by following three easy steps. The finalisation of allotment by the company is expected to take place on May 4.

Also read - Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO subscribed 12.43 times on final day, QIB portion booked 39 times

In case of BSE website

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Campus Activewear'

b) Enter either application number, or PAN number

c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button

IPO registrar's website

a) Select company name 'Campus Activewear Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN' or 'Application Number', or 'DP Client ID'

c) Finally, click on 'Search' button

Campus will complete the process of refunds to unsuccessful investors and crediting shares in the bank accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

Finally, the trading in equity shares on the BSE and NSE will start from May 9.

Also read - LIC float to be anchored by Norway, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi

Generally the company has to list its equity shares within six working days after the issue closing date.

The grey market premium clearly indicated that the listing gain could be more than 30 percent over issue price, which seems to be largely on expected lines given the healthy response to the IPO.

As per the IPO Watch and IPO Central, which track IPO grey market premium, Campus shares traded at a price of Rs 382-387 against expected final issue price of Rs 292 per share.

Also read - Has LIC suffered conglomerate discount even before going public?

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, which generally use by investors to check the tentative idea about listing price. The trading in IPO shares start with the announcement of price band and continue till the listing of shares on the bourses.

Campus Activewear is one of the fastest growing sports and athleisure footwear brands in India, enjoying 17 percent market share in branded sports and athleisure footwear in India and is the largest player in terms of volume with 13.6 million pairs being sold in nine months ended December 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.