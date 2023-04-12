 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avalon Technologies IPO share allotment expected today, here's how to check status

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Avalon Technologies IPO | The Rs 865-crore IPO of the electronic manufacturing services company was subscribed 2.21 times. The company makes its market debut on April 18

Electronic manufacturing services company Avalon Technologies is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on April 12. The subscribers can check their allotment status either on the BSE website or the portal of IPO registrar by following a few easy steps.

On BSE website

a) Select issue type as equity and issue name Avalon Technologies Limited

b) Enter either the application number or the permanent account number (PAN)