 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Avalon Tech makes a tepid debut. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Shubham Raj & Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The stock started off at Rs 431 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 436 per share, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 436.

Analysts believe the company has a well-diversified business leading to strong growth avenues.

Avalon Technologies, a contract manufacturer of electronic equipment, is listed on bourses with no drama as expected. Analysts now believe that there is limited upside in the near term and hence partial profits can be booked.

The stock started off at Rs 431 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 436 per share, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 436.

“We recommend to partially book profit and hold remaining allotment for the long term as the company being end-to-end integrated solutions, providing a “One Stop Shop” for electronics and electro–mechanical design and manufacturing services. has high entry barriers to business,” said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities.

Avalon Technologies is one of the leading fully integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, catering to multiple industries like industrial, mobility, medical devices, solar, electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen and digital communication and infrastructure, through 12 manufacturing facilities across India and USA. The 13th facility at Chennai is currently under construction.