MC Explains: What is confidential IPO filing and why do companies do it?

Shubham Raj
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

As the name suggests, details filed about the business are kept confidential, unlike the normal route when the entire draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is publicly available

On December 1, Tata Play became the first ever firm to pre-file confidential papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

As the name suggests, details filed about the business have not been released to the public, unlike the normal route when the entire draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is publicly available as soon as it is filed with the market regulator.

Here is all you need to know about the new IPO filing mechanism:

What is the existing concept?
The existing mechanism has certain steps that companies have to follow ahead of the launch of an IPO. This includes appointing merchant bankers, filing DRHP with the Sebi which consists of detailed information about the company, issue of Sebi’s observations on the draft, filing updated DRHP incorporating Sebi’s observation, and then refiling red herring prospectus with Sebi and Registrar of Companies.

Most of the information filed with Sebi is publicly available at every step except the updated DRHP. The confidential filing will make the IPO paper public only after a company files updated DRHP after Sebi has issued its observations on DRHP.