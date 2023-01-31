Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 40% on Day 3

The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises had got bids for 18.3 million shares against an offer size of 45.5 million shares, representing a 40 percent subscription, in the afternoon of January 31, the third and final day of bidding.

This excludes the anchor portion that was fully subscribed.

Retail investors have taken a backseat as the stock price slid below the FPO price band, bidding for only 8 percent of the shares set aside for them.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) are at the forefront. They have bid for 8.67 million shares of the 12.8 million shares set aside for them. This indicates 68 percent subscription.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) are at the forefront. They have bid for 8.67 million shares of the 12.8 million shares set aside for them. This indicates 68 percent subscription.

Non-institutional investors have subscribed to 81 percent of the portion set aside for them. Employees have bid for 37 percent of the shares reserved for them. Days before the issue opened, on January 25, anchor investors, a part of the qualified institutional buyers, had subscribed nearly Rs 6,000 crore worth of shares. One of the anchor investors, IHC, poured another $400 million, it said in a statement on January 30.

Last week, Adani group shares were hammered after an American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report. In a 413-page rebuttal, Adani group denied all the charges. At the end of day 1, January 27, the Rs 20,000-crore FPO was subscribed 1 percent. On the second day, the subscription stood at 3 percent. The offer, which closes on January 31, has a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 a share. The flagship company of Adani Group intends to use the proceeds to fund some projects in the green hydrogen ecosystem, improve existing airport facilities and construct new expressways. Some debt owed by the company and its subsidiaries (Adani Airport Holding, Adani Road Transport, and Mundra Solar) will also be repaid with the proceeds. Adani Enterprises shares rebounded after a sharp correction, gaining another 3.4 percent to Rs 2,976 on the BSE.

