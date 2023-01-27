 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 1%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Investors can bid for a minimum of four shares and in multiples of four shares thereafter. The offer closes on January 31

Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 3.63 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors, employees, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have started putting in bids for the offer.

However, the anchor book of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, a part of QIB book, was fully subscribed on January 25. Accordingly, the issue size was reduced to 4.55 crore shares, from 6.47 crore shares initially.

Retail investors have bought 1 percent and employees 4 percent of their allotted quota, while HNIs (non-institutional investors) have bid for 27,504 shares against the reserved portion of 96.16 lakh shares, and QIBs have bought 2,656 shares of the 1.28 crore shares set aside for them.