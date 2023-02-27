 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn eyes foray into cricket fantasy sports with CrickPe

Vikas SN & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

The move comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament which is set to begin from March 31, 2023.

Grover had incorporated Third Unicorn with his wife Madhuri Jain in July 2022, following an acrimonious exit from BharatPe

Third Unicorn, the new venture of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain, is gearing up to foray into fantasy sports with a cricket-focused app called CrickPe, as it looks to tap into India's burgeoning real-money gaming industry and take on rivals such as Tiger Global-backed Dream11.

The move comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament which is set to begin from March 31, 2023. The tournament is typically crucial for fantasy sports platforms as they witness peak usage from players and also help in significant user acquisitions to grow their respective bases.

According to the company website, CrickPe is a fantasy sports app that will allow players to participate in public, private, or "mega contests" to earn cash prizes. They can create private groups to play with a limited group of friends as well as participate in contests with real cricketers. The platform will also offer free contests for people to practice and hone their skills.

Apart from this, CrickPe also appears to offer a feature that allows users to pay rewards to show love to their favourite cricketer.