Investment bankers get $261.5 million in Q1 despite fall in deal making activities: Report

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

In the three months ended March, deal-making activities declined for the third consecutive quarter, making it the slowest start to a year since 2016 amid multiple headwinds.

Goldman Sachs took the top position for overall investment banking fees walking away with USD 20.2 million, accounting for 7.7 per cent of the wallet share in the investment banking fee pool, the report said.

Despite a massive fall in deal making in the March quarter, deal makers laughed their way to the bank with USD 261.5 million in investment banking fees during the same period, according to a report.

The amount is 2 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period.

Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, rising interest hikes and global recession fears continue to dampen boardroom confidence and investor sentiment, Refinitiv, which is an LSEG business unit and among the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, said in the report.