Interview: Year 2023 will be big for payments banks, expect growth-supportive measures from RBI, says Fino Payments Bank CFO

Jinit Parmar
Dec 23, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Creating a level playing field with other financial institutions a must, hence expecting relaxation in end-of-the-day deposit and other services, Ketan Merchant, CFO, said

Mumbai-based Fino Payments Bank is hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will relax operational guidelines for payments banks in 2023, thus giving these entities a more competitive edge. Payments banks are smaller-scale lenders that were given permits by the RBI for the first time in 2016. Since then, they have carved out a space for themselves in the highly competitive Indian banking sector.

In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol, the bank’s chief financial officer, Ketan Merchant, said he expects a fresh set of reforms and growth-supportive measures from the RBI for 2023.

Looking at the situation of payments banks today, all operational payments banks have been doing well as far as the primary goal—financial inclusion—is concerned. But there are a lot of things payments banks can explore only if certain guidelines are relaxed, Merchant said.

Merchant also spoke about business growth and a range of other issues. The bank logged a 32 percent revenue growth in the first half of fiscal year 2023 and has targeted a 25 percent growth in the second half.

The CFO also spoke on the challenges payments banks faced in 2022. Edited excerpts:

How was 2022 for payments banks and what were the main challenges?