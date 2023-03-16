 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Inside IIT Madras: What makes the institute's ecosystem a deep tech haven

Aihik Sur
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Over the last two decades, the faculty at IIT Madras took a conscious decision to concentrate more on translational research -- to focus not just on research but also on commercialisation. This and the subsequent establishment of the IIT-M Research Park has resulted in the incubation of over 200 deep tech companies, whose valuation run over Rs 50,000 crore.

Note to readers: This is the first in a series of stories on Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and its innovation ecosystem that has played a part (in some way or the other) in the development of at least 8 unicorns.

Hailing from a family that has produced businessmen over three generations, Kolkata-born Ankit Poddar terms himself as the ‘odd one out’ for choosing to study engineering, specifically computer engineering, in the early 2000s.

However, in 2008, his wish to do something more “hands on” rather than “writing mostly code” pushed him towards building his own products, which ultimately drove him to Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the president of IIT Madras Research Park, a not-for-profit company associated with IIT Madras.

Back then, 70-year-old Jhunjhunwala was heading an incubation cell out of the research park and Poddar had heard how it was encouraging and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs like him.