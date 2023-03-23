 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inside IIT Madras: Ace startup mentor Ashok Jhunjhunwala to retire next year, says work still unfinished

Aihik Sur
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

IIT Madras Research Park president Ashok Jhunjhunwala is set to step down from the executive role of IIT Madras Research Park in 2024. However, he hopes to keep pushing youngsters to do more.

Ace startup mentor and IIT Madras Research Park president Ashok Jhunjhunwala has often recounted how, after returning to India following a brief stint in the US in the early 1980s, he faced problems getting a gas connection and a telephone line.

Such was the waiting period that he was told he may never get a gas connection. So much so that one of his most treasured wedding gifts has been a gas cylinder. It took him almost eight years to get a telephone line.

Nothing was easily available, the 70-year-old once said, adding that production fell short of demand because there was practically no technology development.

