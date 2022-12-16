 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infra industry says government must focus on boosting consumption to aid project execution and capital expenditure

Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Infrastructure companies expect the budget to provide a push to capital expenditure in the industry, especially in labour-intensive sectors like construction.

While the Indian infrastructure industry has recovered significantly from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, private investment in the sector has been slow to recover to the levels of 2019.

Even before the pandemic, the infra industry had been dealing with muted cashflows and many companies faced deteriorating financial health. The lockdowns, migration of labour, and slowing of orders hurt the industry more.

While the industry is getting back on its feet, it is not yet ready to run, and executives expect the Union Budget for 2023-24 to provide them with a shot in the arm.

Story so far

Although the government has announced various initiatives over the past few years to develop infrastructure, execution has been slow.

The National Highways Authority of India awarded only 35 projects with a length of 1,024 km worth Rs 19,100 crore in April-September. This is a small share of NHAI’s target of roughly 8,000 km for 2022-23.