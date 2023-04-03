 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Industrial and logistics leasing may slow down to 32-35 mn sq ft on economic woes: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

The report predicted that the supply forecast is expected to exceed 2022 levels and touch 24-26 msf in 2023.

The growth rate for industrial and logistics ( I&L) portfolio leasing is likely to slow down 32-35 million square feet (msf) in 2023 because of global headwinds, according to a report by CBRE.

The global real estate consultant's '2023 India Market Outlook' report said that the I&L supply forecast may shoot past the 2022 levels and touch 24-26 msf in 2023.

The share of project completions by prominent global/domestic developers is expected to increase to 40 percent in 2023-24 from 37 percent in 2021-22, the report said.

The demand is expected to be predominantly driven by 3PL and engineering and manufacturing occupiers.