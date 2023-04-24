 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank Q4 results: Three important highlights from the earnings report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 2,040 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

IndusInd Bank

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank on April 24 announced its results for the quarter ending March 2023. The bank, for the quarter ended March 2023, reported a profit of Rs 2,040 crore.

Here are key highlights from IndusInd Bank's earnings report card for the quarter ending March 2023:

Massive PAT growth

The bank reported profit of Rs 2040.51 crore, a big 49.88 percent jump from Rs 1361.37 crore a year ago.