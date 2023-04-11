 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank, Bandhan among major lenders in MUDRA Yojana

Jinit Parmar
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Experts attribute this to the lenders’ rising microfinance portfolio, among other reasons

Private sector banks IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank have emerged as the top lenders to the government’s Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (MUDRA) Yojana, shows an analysis by Moneycontrol.

The latest MUDRA Yojana data for financial year 2021-22 (FY22) showed IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank as the top two lenders, ahead of the country’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), and India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, among others.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) or MUDRA Yojana was launched on April 8, 2015 to facilitate easy collateral-free micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.

Loans under PMMY are provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) — banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs), and other financial intermediaries. These loans are divided into three categories based on their ticket size.