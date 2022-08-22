 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indonesia investigating alleged data breaches at state-owned firms

Reuters
Aug 22, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior communications ministry official, said in a statement the ministry had summoned representatives from Telkom and PLN and had sent recommendations on data protection to both firms.

Representative image.

Indonesia is investigating alleged personal data breaches at state-owned telecoms firm PT Telkom Indonesia's internet service IndiHome and state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), its communications ministry said on Sunday.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior communications ministry official, said in a statement the ministry had summoned representatives from Telkom and PLN and had sent recommendations on data protection to both firms.

A Telkom spokesperson told Reuters on Monday that there was no breach of IndiHome customers' data.

PLN's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment although it was quoted by local media as saying on Saturday that it was investigating an alleged breach.

Indonesia has had a slew of alleged data breaches in recent years, including on its COVID-19 screening app https://www.reuters.com/technology/indonesia-probes-suspected-data-breach-covid-19-app-2021-08-31 which led to President Joko Widodo's vaccine records being shared widely on social media in September.

A data protection bill aiming to bolster the country's cyber security infrastructure was submitted to parliament in 2020 but has yet to be passed.

Reuters
TAGS: #breach #Communications #Data #Indonesia #Ministry #samuel pangerapan #telkom
first published: Aug 22, 2022 02:20 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.