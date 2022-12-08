IndiGo to launch its largest-ever station at New Goa International Airport

IndiGo, on December 8 announced 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly, new flights to and from the soon-to-be inaugurated New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa) effective from January 05, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state's second international airport at Mopa in North Goa on December 11, 2022, and the airport will begin operations from January 05, 2023.

This will be IndiGo’s largest-ever new station launch and will immediately connect New Goa International Airport to 8 cities across India. These new flights are being introduced to cater to the increasing demand and will improve direct connectivity to North Goa.

The present Goa Dabolim Airport in South Goa will remain active, and IndiGo will continue its existing operations there.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We are very excited to announce our largest ever new station launch with new direct connections from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa. It’s momentous for us at IndiGo to have such a massive opening, and it speaks of our ambition and ability to provide connectivity to our customers and the nation in the best possible way."

Tourist traffic is generally higher in North Goa than in any other region of the state, thanks to some of the most popular attractions. With scenic beaches, breathtaking forts, glamorous casinos and nightclubs, Goa is without a doubt one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.

Residents of Goa will also be able to utilise these new services to fly directly to many large cities across India and further connect to over 100 destinations on the carrier's network.

