 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo at 300 - a silver lining in a country dotted with aviation failures

Ameya Joshi
Jan 06, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

The induction of the airline’s 300th aircraft is just one of its achievements since starting out over 16 years ago.

IndiGo operated 1,446 daily domestic departures and ferried an average of 216,697 passengers daily in November, the latest period for which data is available.(Representative Image)

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet size, domestic market share and international departures, has reached another milestone. It inducted its 300th active aircraft – a first for any airline in the country.

For a country dotted with failures in aviation, both small and large, this comes as an achievement like no other.

How it started

IndiGo started operations in August 2006. The total fleet size in India in 2006-07 was almost the same as the number of planes that IndiGo has today. There were 305 aircraft across all scheduled airlines in India at the end of 2006-07, which itself was a growth of 25.5 percent over the previous year. IndiGo had only eight aircraft in March 2007.

The IndiGo of today has crossed just about every parameter of the industry of 2006-07. At that time, the Indian aviation industry operated an average of 1,321 domestic departures and carried an average of 118,778 domestic passengers daily. IndiGo operated 1,446 daily domestic departures and ferried an average of 216,697 passengers daily in November, the latest period for which data is available.

Only Air India, Alliance Air, Air India Express, Go FIRST (then Go Air) and SpiceJet continue to operate today. The other airlines that existed when IndiGo started were Air Deccan, which merged with Kingfisher Airlines and went down in 2012; Air Sahara, which merged with Jet Airways and failed in 2019, and Paramount Airways and Indian Airlines, which merged with Air India.