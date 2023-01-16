IndiGo announces new Jodhpur-Jaipur flight to boost domestic connectivity

Private carrier IndiGo announced the launch of a new exclusive flight between Jaipur and Jodhpur on January 16, with an aim to enhance domestic connectivity. The new route will be effective from February 2, 2023.

The flight will be available four days a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and it will cut a 4-6 hour road trip down to one hour, according to a press statement from the airlines. Tickets of this flight are now available for purchase, the statement added.

Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo, speaking on the launch said, “IndiGo has been at the forefront of enhancing regional connectivity and these flights will connect Jodhpur to many destinations across the country via Jaipur. This will not only enable faster connectivity, enhanced accessibility but also encourage trade and tourism."

Going further, the airline will continue to explore more flight options, he also said.

The domestic budget carrier stated these flights are intended for business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations that aid in business development and are known for their tourist attractions.