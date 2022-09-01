India's services exports rise 20.2% to $23.26 billion in July

India's services exports increased by 20.2 per cent year-on-year to USD 23.26 billion in July, according to Reserve Bank data released on Thursday. The July exports were, however, lower than USD 25.29 billion in June this fiscal.

As per the monthly data on India's international trade in services for July 2022, the imports rose 22.3 per cent to USD 13.92 billion in July.

In June, the imports stood at USD 15.76 billion. The exports during April-July 2022-23 stood at 94.75 billion, and the imports totalled USD 58.94 billion during the period.

Monthly data on services are provisional and are likely to undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the RBI said.