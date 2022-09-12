India's milk output to jump 3-fold to 628 million tonnes in 25 years: Amul MD R S Sodhi

Greater Noida (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) India's milk production is expected to jump three-fold to 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years with an average annual growth of 4.5 per cent, Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said on Monday.

The country's milk production was 210 million tonnes in 2021, the MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, said.

"Milk production in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent to reach 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years," he said while giving a presentation on the outlook of the Indian dairy sector over the next 25 years. Sodhi was speaking at International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here during September 12-15.

India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45 per cent in the next 25 years from 23 per cent now. The demand is also set to increase because of the rising population, Sodhi said.

The demand for milk is expected to rise to 517 million tonnes in the next 25 years, leaving an export surplus of 111 million tonnes, he said. The GCMMF MD said the per capita availability of milk in India will increase to 852 grams per day in the next 25 years from 428 grams per day in 2021.

Sodhi highlighted that India's dairy sector has the most efficient supply chain in the world. The packaging and transportation costs for supplying milk to consumers are very less compared to the global average.