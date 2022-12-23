 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s China import conundrum

Dec 23, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

India’s growing economy will need to continue to rely on imports of key inputs in the foreseeable future but PLI schemes and move towards self-reliance should help ease the burden

The latest scuffle at the line of actual control between India and China has yet against brought the spotlight on New Delhi's wide trade deficit with its larger neighbour.

China is India’s second biggest trading partner after the U.S. China was, in fact, our largest trading partner in fiscal years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and again in 2020-21, data from the commerce ministry shows.

This, in itself, is nothing to be alarmed about. After all, China is the key supplier of a raft of goods to the rest of the world and India is no exception.

Still, the pandemic and India’s tussle with China in the Ladakh region in 2020 led to calls for decreasing reliance on shipments from that country.

India has been pushing a host of production-linked schemes, offering incentives on annual incremental sales to boost local manufacturing in sectors ranging from automobiles, white goods, pharmaceuticals to solar photovoltaic modules.