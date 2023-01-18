 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian space-tech start-ups laud United Nations resolution on banning ASAT tests

Aihik Sur
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Anti-satellite weapons are space weapons designed to incapacitate or destroy satellites for strategic or tactical purposes

Even as India abstained from voting at the recent United Nations resolution to ban anti-sat (ASAT) tests, the Indian space tech start-up ecosystem lauded the resolution which is aimed at ensuring outer space sustainability.

Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) are space weapons designed to incapacitate or destroy satellites for strategic or tactical purposes. Such weapons create a large amount of debris that threaten the safety of other satellites.

On December 12, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution wherein it said that many nation-states expressed concern about space debris, and termed it as the "most significant threat to the space environment", and the "intentional destruction of satellites" as "exacerbating such threats".

The UNGA called upon nations to commit not to conduct destructive ASAT missile tests, and adopted the resolution, among other resolutions on arms control and related topics. However, this resolution is largely symbolic in nature and signatories can still carry out tests if they decide to in the future.

"ASAT tests create unnecessary and very dangerous debris in the low earth orbit (the most productive and crowded orbit range) and threaten current and future satellite constellations due to the small size of the debris created," Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel, told Moneycontrol.

In 2022, Pixxel launched its hyperspectral satellites Shakuntala and Anand aboard a SpaceX and ISRO rocket respectively.