Chingari announces paid period leave for female employees

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

The Indian social media company's new policy goes into effect immediately and intends to recognise the difficulties its female employees face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritise their health.

Indian on-chain social app, Chingari, on March 6 announced a two-day paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees.

The new policy goes into effect immediately and intends to recognise the difficulties that women face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritise their health. It is also an effort to combat the long-standing stigma associated with menstruation.

Chingari's adoption of menstrual leave is a component of its broader endeavor to champion women's health and welfare. Through #GARI4NARI, a social impact campaign aimed at empowering women in India by offering financial support to those in distress, the company has been striving to achieve this objective.