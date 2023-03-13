 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian shares fall 1% as banks drag

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.4% to 58,309.51, as of 14:16 p.m. IST.

Indian shares fell more than 1% in volatile trading on Monday, dragged by a selloff in financial stocks, while the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank weakened sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.4% to 58,309.51, as of 14:16 p.m. IST.

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities on Sunday announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), easing fears of contagion.

"Selling in the banking sector In India is not directly linked (with SVB events) but as of now one can say it is more of a sentimental impact," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.