 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian SaaS companies to reach $35 bn 2027: Report

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

According to the "India SaaS Report 2022 - Remaining steady through turbulence" of Bain & Company, the Indian Software-as-a-Service (Saas) companies will account for eight per cent global market share in the segment.

"Indian Software as a Service companies are poised to command 8 per cent of the global SaaS market, generating USD 35 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2027), growing at 20-25 per cent per annum," the report said.

Indian Software-as-a-Service companies are expected to grow in the range of 20-25 per cent per annum to USD 35 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2027, consultancy firm Bain & Company said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the "India SaaS Report 2022 - Remaining steady through turbulence" of Bain & Company, the Indian Software-as-a-Service (Saas) companies will account for eight per cent global market share in the segment.

"Indian Software as a Service companies are poised to command 8 per cent of the global SaaS market, generating USD 35 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2027), growing at 20-25 per cent per annum," the report said.

Indian SaaS companies' future trajectory remains promising as their total annual recurring revenue of USD 12-13 billion in 2022 is up four times over the past five years, it added.