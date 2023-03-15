Indian Oil to consolidate green assets under one vertical: Chairman

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will consolidate its green assets under one vertical, the state-owned oil marketing major's Chairman S. M. Vaidya said on March 15.

Speaking at IndianOil Green Energy Summit, Vaidya said, “While Indian Oil is committed to energising India's exponentially rising energy needs, we are also determined to be the flagbearer of India's green energy transition.”

He added that the company aims to build a portfolio of 3 GW Renewable Energy and 0.6 MMT Biofuels by 2025; 35 GW Renewable Energy, 4 MMT Biofuels and 1 MMT Biogas by 2030 and 200 GW Renewable Energy, 7 MMT Biofuels and 9 MMT Biogas by 2050.

Shubhangi Mathur