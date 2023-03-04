 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian market expected to maintain healthy growth; on track to achieving current fiscal year targets, says Emirates

Rohit Vaid
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

The airline carried over 4.4 million passengers between Dubai and India in 2022, up from over 1.3 million the previous year.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates Vice President for India and Nepal, told Moneycontrol that the airline was on track to achieving its passenger and revenue targets for India in the current financial year.

Dubai-based airline Emirates sees exponential growth potential in the Indian market in the next financial year, a senior airline executive said. A key hurdle to tapping the potential is a weekly cap imposed on the number of seats it can offer passengers on routes to and from India.

Notably, India features amongst the top five markets for the airline in terms of volume and value.

Mohammad Sarhan, the company’s Vice President for India and Nepal, told Moneycontrol that Emirates was on track to achieving its passenger and revenue targets for India in the current financial year.

“The growth here is massive, with demand outstripping supply,” Sarhan said.