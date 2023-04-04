Indian Energy Exchange trade volume dips 4% year on year to 9212 million units in March

Indian Energy Exchange's total trade volume declined by 4 per cent to 9,212 million units (MU) in March compared to the same month a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, the trade volume rose by 12 per cent, a statement said.

Indian Energy Exchange achieved 9,212 MU overall volume in March 2023, including green market trade of 391 MU, 8.69 lac RECs (equivalent to 869 MU) and 22,881 ESCerts (equivalent to 23 MU), a statement said.

The (average spot power) price during March 2023 was Rs 5.25 per unit, lower 23 per cent on MoM basis, due to cooler weather conditions, it explained.

The IEX achieved 26,052 MU volume across all segments during Q4 FY '23 (January-March 2023), growing 7 per cent over the previous quarter.

Cumulatively for the fiscal year 2023, the IEX traded 96.8 BU (billion units), a degrowth of 5 per cent YoY basis, despite a highly constrained sell-side liquidity, which led to the price increasing by 35 per cent on YoY basis, it explained.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4745 MU in March 23 from 4664 MU in February '23, i.e 2% growth on MoM basis due to favourable prices.

The DAM segment registered 14301 MU during Q4 FY'23, marginal one per cent decline over Q3 FY '23. The segment traded 51151 MU for the cumulative FY '23, lower 21 per cent on YoY basis due to higher prices.

The average market clearing price was Rs 5.90 per unit during FY'23, higher by 35 per cent over FY'22 due to demand-supply mismatch.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved 2098 MU volume during March 2023, registering 22 per cent MoM growth.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1087 MU during March 2023, growth of 14 per cent on MoM basis.

A total of 8.69 lakh RECs (renewable energy certificates) were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 29th March, with cleared price of Rs. 1000/REC, increasing 133 per cent over last month.