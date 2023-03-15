 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian economy well-poised to face global headwinds, believes IMF’s Luis Breuer

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

India is in the middle of a number of reforms, which should lead to higher productivity gains, potential growth, the IMF official said.

Representative image

India looks poised well to face the global economic headwinds, says International Monetary Fund's Senior Resident Representative to India Luis Breuer.

"India is facing challenges, most of which come from the international economy, but we feel that the country is in a strong economic position and is very well poised to face these challenges,” Breuer said at an event in New Delhi on March 15.

The country’s structural reforms should continue as they can counter balance the headwinds that are coming from the international economy and help it grow faster, it added.

The IMF estimates India’s economy to grow 6.8 percent this fiscal year and 6.1 percent next fiscal.