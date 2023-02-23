 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian banks may face rise in bad loans from retail, small businesses: SBI official Ashwini Kumar Tiwari

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Indian banks could see an increase in bad loans in the retail and small business segments from its recent low levels, an official with the country's largest lender said on Thursday.

While loans to this segment have been growing fast, defaults have thus far been few.

"We cannot have a system where we have a 20% growth year-on-year on MSME and retail and then an NPA (ratio) which will remain below 1% for retail," Ashwini Kumar Tiwari, managing director at State Bank of India said at an industry event in Mumbai. "This is not sustainable, it has to align with the system."

Gross non-performing loans for Indian banks fell to a seven-year low of 5% as of September 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India's financial stability report. For the small businesses, the bad loans were higher at 7.7%.