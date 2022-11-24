 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will stay ahead of the curve amid global economic slowdown: Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

The country is also the best placed "superpower" that can leverage the opportunity arising out of the tension between the Western world (US and Europe) and China, he said here in an interaction.

India will stay ahead of the curve amid the global economic slowdown and it offers a lot of potential for growth, according to multinational auto major Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

The company, which is gearing up to launch the electric version of its compact car C3 early next year, is also working on the possibility of exporting compact electric vehicles from the country to markets like Europe.

"We all see that the global economy is going to slow down in 2023. That's also what all the competent administrations are predicting. They're also saying that India will be somewhere between 6 per cent and 7 per cent GDP growth. That's a lot," Tavares said.

He further said, "So, if there was to be a concern, globally, ahead of the curve will be India, (with) 6 to 7 per cent growth." While reports are pointing out that Europe is the number one risk in terms of technical recession, followed by the US, he said India is not a risk and it has "so much potential to grow".

From a Stellantis perspective, even if the automotive market in India were to slow down, Tavares said due to the company's cost efficiency strategy and financial robustness and stability "...we are insulated. So the impact on us is very limited." On the ongoing tension between the US, Europe and China, he said it is going to have a consequence, in terms of business.