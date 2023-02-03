 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India utility vehicle sales sustain growth in January

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Auto sales numbers are among the key indicators to estimate private consumption, which bears more than 50% weightage in assessing the country's economic growth.

India's top automakers in January reported a double-digit rise in sales of commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, while demand for entry-level cars remained muted.

Utility vehicles (UV), among the fastest-growing segments, saw an almost 33% jump in sales at top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India and 66% at rival Mahindra and Mahindra.

UVs have grown popular over the last few years as compact vehicles  which were affordable before the COVID-19 pandemic  got more expensive due to chip shortages and input cost inflation. Margins are also higher for the larger and pricier UVs.