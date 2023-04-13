India, Spain to hold 5th round of talks to fast track investments: DPIIT official

India and Spain are likely to hold a fifth round of negotiations in June to finalise the fast track mechanism for investments aiming to provide single window clearance and ease of doing business to Spanish companies, a top official of the commerce ministry said.

"Four rounds of negotiations have been completed with Spain on the fast track mechanism for investments. The fifth round of negotiations will be held in June," Sumita Dawra, Special secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said at the India-Spain business meeting in New Delhi.

The fast track mechanism for investments is likely to be finalised by September, sources said.

ALSO READ: Overall exports in FY23 jumps to $770 billion, surpasses target: Commerce Secretary

Meghna Mittal MEGHNA MITTAL is Deputy News Editor at Moneycontrol. Meghna has experience across television, print, online and wire media. She has been covering the Indian economy, monetary and fiscal policies, Finance and Trade ministries. She tweets at @Meghnamittal23 Contact: meghna.mittal@nw18.com