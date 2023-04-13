Overall trade in FY23 jumps to $770 billion, surpasses target: Commerce Secretary

A 40% growth was seen in exports of petroleum products

The overall trade in fiscal year 2022-23 has jumped to $770 billion, surpassing the annual target set by the government, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on April 13.

The FY23 trade target was $750 billion, which has been exceeded by around $20 billion, Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi. In FY22, the annual trade had stood at $676 billion.

Despite recessionary conditions and head winds, India recorded an on-year jump of $94 billion in annual trade, the commerce secretary added.

The overall merchandise exports during the fiscal came in at $422 billion, which is six percent higher as compared to the previous year.

The country's imports in overall trade grew by 17.38 percent in overall trade in FY23, as per the data shared by the commerce ministry.

The imports increased due to a larger inflow of crude products, including petroleum, also a jump recorded in the imports of coal, coke, briquettes and transport equipment.

Imports from Russia grew highest on-year, at a rate of 396.44 percent, owing to the surge in petroleum imports.

In terms of exports, a 40 percent surge was recorded in the outflow of petroleum products. Reports had earlier pointed out that New Delhi has increase the sale of refined crude to several parts of Europe, since the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war last year.

A marginal decline in exports was recorded in the categories of engineering goods, cotton, handloom products, plastic and linoleum, iron ore and gems and jewellery during FY23.

While the United States was among the top destinations of exports, China continued to be India's top importer during the year. The quantum of Indian imports to the latter grew by 4.16 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)