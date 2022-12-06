 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India scouting to become Apple's iPad next manufacturing hub, say reports

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Following nationwide protests that have taken place over the past two weeks in response to Beijing's tough zero-Covid policy, the tech giant announced plans to diversify more of its supply chain away from China.

India is exploring options to bring some of Apple’s iPad production to the country from China, two sources close to the Indian government told CNBC.

Reportedly, the tech behemoth is in discussions with authorities. While no specific plans have been established, if the initiative is successful, Apple's presence in the country would increase.

Following nationwide protests that have taken place over the past two weeks in response to Beijing's tough zero-Covid policy, the tech giant announced plans to diversify more of its supply chain away from China. Apple issued a warning in early November that iPhone shipments will be delayed as a result of the Chinese government's lockdowns, and analysts have been lowering their expectations for the crucial holiday shopping period.

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is aggressively exploring to move production out of China to other Asian nations, including Vietnam and India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify these reports.