 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India ranks 4th among 51 countries in having quality entrepreneurship ecosystem: Report

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

India's ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) report is a drastic turnaround following a much lower score in 2021, which was 16th overall.

India has been ranked fourth out of 51 countries in having a quality entrepreneurship ecosystem, a new global report said on Thursday, reflecting the steady rise in the nation's business environment over the years.

India's ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) report is a drastic turnaround following a much lower score in 2021, which was 16th overall.

India's latest score of 6.1 reflects a steady increase in the country's overall entrepreneurial environment over the years.

India's NECI score rose from 5.8 in 2019 (ranked 6th among GEM economies) to 6.0 in 2020 (ranked 4th). However, there was a dip in 2021, with a score of 5.0 (barely sufficient) and a rank of 16th, the report said.