India poised for more important role in global value chains, finance minister says

Apr 11, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

India's growth is sustainable as it attempts to grow its manufacturing sector and not import products that it manufactures

It is unrealistic to think every manufacturing activity is going to get out of China but the recent supply chain shock justifies more than one location for companies, the finance minister said.

India is poised for a more important role in global value chains, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Washington DC overnight.

“Given the shocks suffered from supply chain disruptions, multinational corporations have become prudent and are diversifying. India is poised for a more important role in the global value chains,” Sitharaman said in an interaction at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, according to her official Twitter account.

“India is attractive because of its skilled youth and large domestic market,” she said.

Under the production-linked incentive schemes, India has been offering incentives on annual incremental sales to boost local manufacturing in a host of sectors ranging from automobiles, white goods and pharmaceuticals to solar photovoltaic modules. The programme is part of New Delhi’s broader goal to help reduce imports and boost exports of manufactured products to secure a foothold in the global supply chain that is undergoing a shift from China following the Covid-19 pandemic.